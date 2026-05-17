UN reports mass displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank amid escalating crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior United Nations official has reported widespread displacement of Palestinians in both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, citing ongoing demolitions, settlement expansion and forced evictions.

The remarks were made during a UN event in New York marking the 78th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, as international concern grows over the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories, News.Az reports, citing Saba.

UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East Khaled Khiari said that UN agencies continue to document systematic forced evictions, house demolitions and expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

He stated that more than 85% of Gaza’s population has been displaced as a result of Israeli measures, with many people experiencing repeated displacement since the escalation began.

According to UN documentation, over 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced from camps in the northern West Bank, including tens of thousands from areas in Tulkarm, Nur Shams and Jenin, as well as surrounding regions.

The report also highlighted displacement in other communities, including Ras Ein al-Auja in Jericho, where families were reportedly forced to leave due to attacks, intimidation and disruption of essential services such as water and electricity.

The UN reiterated that Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem have no legal validity under international law and are considered violations of relevant UN resolutions.

News.Az