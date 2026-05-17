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Israel's economy contracted at an annualised rate of 3.3% ‌in the first three months of ‌2026, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, ​as the war against Iran weighed on output, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decline was not as severe as a 4% drop forecast in a Reuters poll ‌of economists.

The economy ⁠grew 2.9% in 2025 and was expected to bounce back in 2026 ⁠to more than 5% growth after a ceasefire in October ended major fighting in ​the two-year ​Gaza war.

But growth ​took a hit after ‌the start of a U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran began on February 28, resulting in weeks of ballistic missile fire from Iran that closed schools while businesses suffered.

The Bank of ‌Israel currently sees the ​economy growing 3.8% this ​year, depending on ​whether a ceasefire forged last ‌month with Iran holds.

In the ​first quarter, ​consumer spending fell 4.7%, exports declined 3.7% and government spending shed 4.8%. Investment ​in fixed ‌assets rose 12.6%.

On a per capita basis, ​the economy shrank 4.5%.

News.Az