Dubai mega road project to slash travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 by 2030

The development is part of a wider transport upgrade led by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity across key urban routes, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), 80% of the Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project has now been completed, marking a key milestone within the broader Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project.

The corridor spans 13 kilometres and includes upgrades to major roads such as Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, along with improvements to 15 major intersections.

The new tunnel stretches 1,650 metres from the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Al Wuheida Street, featuring three lanes in each direction and a capacity of up to 12,000 vehicles per hour.

Authorities said the project will serve around one million people and support key developments including Dubai Islands, Waterfront Market, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid.

The plan also includes converting roundabouts into signalised intersections, upgrading Cairo Street, and connecting Dubai Islands directly to the tunnel to improve traffic flow toward Al Mamzar.