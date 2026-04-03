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5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Rasht, Tajikistan

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5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Rasht, Tajikistan
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A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck 49 km east-southeast of Rasht, Tajikistan, at 1026 GMT on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake epicenter was initially recorded at a depth of 10.0 km, located at 38.90° north latitude and 70.92° east longitude.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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