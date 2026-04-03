5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Rasht, Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck 49 km east-southeast of Rasht, Tajikistan, at 1026 GMT on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake epicenter was initially recorded at a depth of 10.0 km, located at 38.90° north latitude and 70.92° east longitude.

News.Az