5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Peru

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Peru at 05:17:44 GMT on Thursday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

GFZ said the earthquake epicenter was initially located at a depth of 10.0 kilometers, at coordinates of 4.03 degrees south latitude and 77.70 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


