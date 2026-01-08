GFZ said the earthquake epicenter was initially located at a depth of 10.0 kilometers, at coordinates of 4.03 degrees south latitude and 77.70 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Peru
- 1045252
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/55-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-northern-peru Copied
Photo: Shutterstock
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Peru at 05:17:44 GMT on Thursday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.