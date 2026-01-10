5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Sola, Vanuatu

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck 98 kilometers west of Sola, Vanuatu, on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at 23:19 GMT at a depth of 35 kilometers. The epicenter was initially recorded at 13.78° south latitude and 166.65° east longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released. Local authorities and emergency services continue to monitor the situation.

Vanuatu, located in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” frequently experiences seismic activity due to tectonic movements in the region.

