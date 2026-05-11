Dua Lipa takes legal action against Samsung for alleged image use

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Pop star Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million (£11 million) lawsuit against Samsung, alleging that the company used her image on packaging for its televisions without permission, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

According to a lawsuit filed on Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California, Lipa claims Samsung prominently displayed a photograph of her face without consent on various television models sold across the United States.

The filing states that Samsung’s packaging was “designed to improperly capitalize on Ms. Lipa’s hard-earned success to promote and sell Samsung’s products.”

The lawsuit includes claims of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and misappropriation of Lipa’s likeness and image.

It further alleges that the image in question was taken during Lipa’s 2024 performance at the Austin City Limits Festival, and that she owns the copyright to the photograph.

Lipa reportedly first became aware of her image being used on Samsung packaging in June 2025. Following this, fans on social media also began sharing posts about it, referring to the product as the “Dua Lipa TV Box.”

The legal filing references social media reactions, including Instagram comments such as one user stating they would “get that TV just because Dua is on it,” and another saying, “If you need anything selling just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it.”

According to the 30-year-old singer’s legal team, Samsung allegedly ignored repeated “cease and desist” demands to stop using her image.

Lipa has multiple commercial partnerships with global brands including Puma, Versace, and Yves Saint Laurent, as noted in the court documents. She has also collaborated with companies such as Apple, Porsche, and Chanel, and more recently became a global ambassador for Nespresso.

Her latest album, Radical Optimism, was released in 2024.

News.Az