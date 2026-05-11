Vietnam-bound oil tanker passed through Strait of Hormuz

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The Malta-flagged tanker Agios Fanourios I successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz using a route designated by Iranian authorities.

According to the report, the vessel was carrying Iraqi crude oil and was heading toward Vietnam when it passed through the strategically important maritime corridor, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The development comes after earlier reports indicated that three oil tankers had exited the Strait of Hormuz with their tracking systems turned off, raising concerns over maritime security and shipping transparency in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, handling a major share of global oil exports. Heightened tensions in the Middle East have increased scrutiny of commercial shipping activity and navigation safety in the waterway.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly emphasized that vessels transiting through the strait should follow designated maritime routes amid ongoing regional security concerns.

News.Az