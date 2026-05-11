Heathrow passenger traffic falls as Middle East conflict disrupts travel

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Passenger traffic at Heathrow Airport declined in April as the ongoing conflict involving Iran continued to disrupt international aviation routes and travel demand.

The UK’s busiest airport said passenger numbers fell 5% year-on-year to 6.7 million travelers during the month, with traffic linked to the Middle East plunging by more than 50% due to regional instability and airspace disruptions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite the decline in direct Middle East travel, Heathrow reported a 10% increase in transfer passengers as airlines rerouted flights through London following closures and operational restrictions affecting parts of the region.

Airport officials had already warned that geopolitical tensions and the conflict’s impact on global aviation could weigh on full-year passenger performance, even as Heathrow absorbs some redirected travel demand from affected routes.

Chief Executive Thomas Woldbye described the situation as a “short-term disruption,” adding that underlying travel demand remains strong despite temporary volatility caused by the regional conflict.

Heathrow said it plans to reassess and update its 2026 passenger forecasts in June as the security and travel situation develops further.

The figures underline how geopolitical crises continue to affect global aviation networks, particularly major transit hubs that depend heavily on long-haul international and connecting traffic.

News.Az