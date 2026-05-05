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5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sumba

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5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sumba
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An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted Indonesia’s Sumba Region at 06:44 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The earthquake epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be located at 10.37 degrees south latitude and 119.31 degrees east longitude.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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