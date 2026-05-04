Earthquake shakes southern Mexico, no fatalities reported
Credit: indiatoday.in
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico on Monday morning, according to the National Seismological Institute. Authorities reported no immediate fatalities or damage.
The earthquake struck 24 kilometers (14.9 miles) northwest of Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, at a depth of 9 kilometers, the institute said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
There were no immediate reports of victims or damages, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on social media.
The earthquake triggered the earthquake alarm in the capital Mexico City, prompting evacuations from buildings.
Salomon Jara, governor of the state of Oaxaca, said local authorities were evaluating possible damages and urged citizens to remain calm.
By Ulviyya Salmanli