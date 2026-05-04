Earthquake shakes southern Mexico, no fatalities reported

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A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico on Monday morning, according to the National Seismological Institute. Authorities reported no immediate fatalities or damage.

The earthquake struck ⁠24 kilometers (14.9 miles) northwest ​of Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, at ​a depth of 9 kilometers, the institute said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

There were no immediate ​reports of victims or ​damages, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in ‌a ⁠post on social media.

The earthquake triggered the earthquake alarm in the capital Mexico ​City, prompting ​evacuations ⁠from buildings.

Salomon Jara, governor of the state ​of Oaxaca, said local ​authorities ⁠were evaluating possible damages and urged citizens to remain ⁠calm.

News.Az