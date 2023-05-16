5G services will accelerate development of Azerbaijan’s mobile sector - GSMA director general

+ ↺ − 16 px

The provision of 5G services in Azerbaijan will accelerate the development of the mobile sector, Director General of the GSMA Mats Granryd said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The mobile industry today forces the telecommunications industry not to stop developing, Granryd said at the GSMA Mobile 360 Eurasia 2023 event in Baku.

"We expect that 5G in the global economy will accelerate the development of the mobile communications sector and investments. The Caucasus region is currently undergoing a digital transformation. In Azerbaijan, a number of mobile operators have already started providing 5G services, which will accelerate the development of this sector. I believe that in order to accelerate investment in mobile communications, it is necessary to revise tax duties, as well as develop new incentive mechanisms," he said.

Granryd also said that half of the world's population does not use mobile internet. There are 5.4 billion mobile Internet users in the world today.

“As many as 400 million live in areas that are not covered by internet, and 3.2 billion live in areas where there is internet, but they do not use it," he added.

News.Az