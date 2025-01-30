6 best crypto presales right now: The next 100x ICOs you can still get in early! (VIDEO)
The crypto market may be finally facing into the bull run we expected to come after Trump’s inauguration. Trump didn’t announce any executive orders in regards to crypto and it caused some bearish sentiment among investors. However, we are back to positive news coming from the US government.
Pro-crypto advocate Scott Bessent has been confirmed as Trump’s treasury secretary which is great news for the market. That means it's the perfect time to invest and lucky for you, we have a review of the 5 best presales right now . These are the next 100x ICOs and you can still get them early enough to make a huge profit.
Trump’s Treasury Secretary pick Scott Bessent is excited about crypto’s potential to attract young people to investing.— Outspoken (@GetOutspokenUSA) December 2, 2024
6 best crypto presales right now
So, what we have mostly focused on is meme coins. The sector exploded last year and we expect the same in 2025. There are 6 potential ICOs that have 100x potential that you can still get early so here they are:
• Solaxy ($SOLX)
• Mind of Pepe ($MIND)
• Best Wallet Token ($BEST)
• Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE)
• Meme Index ($MEMEX)
• SpacePay ($SPY)
Let’s now take a deep dive into these ICOs that have 100x potential!
Solaxy- A groundbreaking Layer 2 solution built on Solana
Just by presale metrics alone, Solaxy ($SOLX) is one of the best crypto presales right now. Where there is smoke there is fire and the reason this meme coin is having such a good presale is because of the solution the project provides for Solana. The network has seen a huge amount of growth in the last year due to its increased popularity.
Of course, this popularity has come from meme coins on the network but this has also led to congestion and failed transactions. A Meme coin is going to save Solana once again as Solaxy provides it with the first layer 2 solution. This will mean unmatched scalability and a future-proof network.
As we mentioned the presale is raising money at a frantic rate right now and just surpassed $16 million raised.
Mind of Pepe- A sure candidate for the next 100x ICO you can get early
The youngest presale on this list is Mind of Pepe ($MIND) which means it really provides investors with a chance to get in early and see great returns. The futuristic mix of AI and the popularity of the Pepe meme is sure to draw in investors. What they will stay for is the awesome properties of the coin.
What we are referring to here is the fact that the project is a self-governing AI agent. That means that AI will run the token. It will learn and apply its learnings to improve the project as a whole. It will be in charge of its own wallet and even the X account will be fully AI-controlled.
This fascinating presale is just two weeks old but has raised over $4.4 million so don’t miss out on the best price.
Best Wallet Token- Get involved with the wallet that's exploding in popularity
Given that Best Wallet boasts 50% month-on-month user growth over the last few months, a native token attached to this wallet is going to a likely 100 ICO. That is what we have with Best Wallet Token ($BEST) which gives an amazing opportunity for investors to get in on the ground floor of the next big crypto wallet.
Best Wallet aims to have 40% of the market by 2026 so this is a real no-brainer. Holding the token gets you more from the wallet such as; early access to the hottest new presales, cheaper transaction fees, community governance, and even higher staking rewards.
The presale has raised over $8.5 million and is taking off so make sure to act now so you can still get in early .
Wall Street Pepe- The most likely 100x ICO because of its historical presale
The Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) presale has already broken all kinds of records and has now raised over $63 million. Investors seem very keen on the crossover of one of the most popular memes with some Wall Street knowledge.
The idea is that $WEPE holders will get their own exclusive group similar to what a lot of whale investors have now. This will help them steal a march on the rest of the market as they will be able to share information and tips with each other.
The presale for Wall Street Pepe has been a runaway success but there are just over 2 weeks left before it ends so act fast if you don’t want to miss out.
Meme Index- The very first project that lets you diversify meme coin investments
Meme Index ($MEMEX) is a fascinating project as it is the world's first decentralized meme coin index. We think that definitely puts it in the category of one of the best crypto presales right now. The idea behind the project is to help investors profit from the meme coin market as a whole.
Coin holders will be able to invest in 4 meme coins at once. The project has divided coins in categories such as low-volatility and high-volatility. It's a great way for investors to diversify their meme coin investments.
Meme Index has raised over $3.1 million so it's still in its early stages which means investors can get a great price.
SpacePay- The perfect project to bring crypto more mainstream
One of the main problems crypto faces when it comes to mass adoption is that fiat currencies are so normalized. That is why a project like SpacePay ($SPY) can be so important. It makes point-of-sale transactions with crypto as easy as possible which will surely make this project very popular.
Conclusion
As you can see the 6 best crypto presales we reviewed above have serious potential. You can argue the presale market is stronger now than ever before. The best thing about the presales is the price is so low so you can still get in early.