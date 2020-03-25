6 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Azerbaijan, one of them died

Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released information, Task Force told APA.

According to the information, 6 new infection cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Azerbaijan Republic.

One Azerbaijani citizen of the mentioned people appealed to hospital with high temperature and shortness of breath. At the same time a patient with Diabetes and heart failure testes positive for coronavirus. Despite attempts of doctors, as condition of the patient worsened, it was impossible to save his life and the patient died when he was hospitalized. Family members and other persons, with whom he were in contact, have been determined and quarantined.

81 active coronavirus infected people, placed at hospital with special regime, are under doctor control currently in Azerbaijan. Conditions of 3 of them are serious, while 5 of them are mediate-serious, health condition of others is stable. Necessary measures regarding treatment of those are underway.

Relevant measures regarding examination of 2914 people, placed at different quarantine zones, aimed at detection of coronavirus infection cases are continued.

News.Az

