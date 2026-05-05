£60,000 dog companion job with cottage sparks online buzz

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The internet has buzzed with a job opening as a dog companion for a rich family due to the very high salary in the offer.

Social media users are mocking a job offer to walk, feed and take care of a dog for a salary of £60,000 ($75,000), along with a cottage on the estate, News.Az reports, citing Albawaba.

The job was posted by the fancy employment agency "Achieve Hospitality".

According to the advertisement published by Achieve Hospitality, the employer is looking for a "resident" who is permanently present on the property to support the daily well-being of the family dog ​​and organize its routine in an integrated manner.

The advertiser describes the position as being for someone with "calm, dependable, and warm" qualities. Daily tasks include caring for the dog's needs, from feeding and cleaning to general hygiene, as well as monitoring its behavior and documenting its daily activities in a dedicated log.

The responsibilities extend beyond pet care. The role also involves being present on the property, assisting with order taking and dealing with contractors, and overseeing some light household chores to ensure the smooth operation of the property.

The full-time role is from Sunday to Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. in the morning until 6 p.m. However, the family said there will be some flexibility when the family are in residence at their Surrey estate.

News.Az