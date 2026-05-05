New £41m Charfield train station to be built

New £41m Charfield train station to be built

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A new £41 million railway station is set to be built in Charfield, marking the return of rail services to the village decades after its original station closed.

The project is part of wider regional transport improvements and aims to boost connectivity, providing residents with better links to nearby cities and the national rail network, News.Az reports, citing Bristol Post.

The station will include two platforms and improved access, along with facilities designed to support passengers and encourage public transport use.

Construction forms part of broader investment in rail infrastructure across the West of England, with the new station expected to support local growth and reduce reliance on car travel.

The development follows long-standing plans to reintroduce a station in the area, with completion targeted in the coming years.

News.Az