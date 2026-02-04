The quake epicenter was initially located at 29.68 degrees south latitude and 178.63 degrees west longitude, at a depth of about 10.0 kilometers, the center said.
6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand
Photo: Shutterstock
An earthquake measuring 6.2 in magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region of New Zealand on Wednesday at 10:39:15 GMT, according to the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
By Nijat Babayev