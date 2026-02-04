6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake measuring 6.2 in magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region of New Zealand on Wednesday at 10:39:15 GMT, according to the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The quake epicenter was initially located at 29.68 degrees south latitude and 178.63 degrees west longitude, at a depth of about 10.0 kilometers, the center said.

News.Az