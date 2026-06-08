Nairobi City Marathon held in Kenya - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fifth edition of the annual Nairobi City Marathon concluded on a high note on Sunday, attracting a strong field of emerging local and international athletes who showcased their talent in long-distance racing.

According to the organizers, more than 17,000 elite and amateur runners from 75 countries took part in the event's various categories, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10-km, and 5-km races, enjoying the cool weather that blanketed the Kenyan capital, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Kenya police fire tear gas, arrest ex chief justice at national park protest

Kenya road accidents killed 13, injured 30

US defends controversial Kenya Ebola facility after deadly riots

Kenyans protest proposed Ebola treatment center for exposed Americans

Held along the Chinese-built 27.1-km Nairobi Expressway under the theme "Feel the Pulse of Nairobi," the race highlighted the organizers' commitment to sustainability, wellness, and social cohesion.

Senior government officials, athletics administrators, corporate executives, and thousands of sports enthusiasts gathered to witness the crowning moment as Enock Kipkemboi won the men's full marathon in 2:09:33, and Joy Kemuma claimed the women's title in 2:27:43.

Since its launch in 2022, the Nairobi City Marathon has provided a platform for showcasing Kenya's vast pool of talent in long-distance running while promoting sports tourism and environmental sustainability, said Salim Mvurya, cabinet secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports.

"The Nairobi City Marathon is a very exceptional event, reaffirming Kenya as a global leader in long-distance racing. We keep on discovering new talents," Mvurya.

People take part in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2026. (Photo by Kelly Ayodi/Xinhua)

People take part in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2026. (Photo by Kelly Ayodi/Xinhua)

People take part in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

People take part in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

A lady takes a selfie after the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

News.Az