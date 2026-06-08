IRGC says Israel attacked targets inside Iran with air-launched ballistic missiles

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Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said early on Monday that Israel had carried out attacks on targets inside Iranian territory using air-launched ballistic missiles, describing the strikes as a flagrant violation of the fragile ceasefire.

The IRGC statement provided no further details, but Iranian media reported that several sites had been targeted, triggering explosions in Tehran, Isfahan and Tabriz, News.Az reports, citing Iran's Press TV.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that at least two powerful explosions were heard in the capital, Tehran, while additional blasts were reported in Isfahan and Tabriz.

Israeli media claimed that the strikes targeted Mehrabad Airport in Tehran and a storage facility for attack drones.

According to the reports, Israeli fighter jets launched missiles from Iraqi airspace, while other accounts suggested that some of the attacks were carried out from warships in the Mediterranean Sea.

Isfahan’s deputy governor for security affairs said a location in the city of Najafabad had been targeted by Israel early on Tuesday, but there were no reported casualties.

Israel is preparing for an immediate retaliatory response from Iran, according to Israeli media reports.

According to Press TV, the airstrikes followed Iran’s missile strikes on Israeli-controlled territory, which the broadcaster said were carried out in retaliation for Israel’s attacks on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Sunday.

News.Az