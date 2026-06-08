Pro-Iran cyber group claims attack on Israeli radar systems

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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed it carried out a targeted disruption of Israeli radar systems.

“At this very moment, the Zionist regime’s radar systems are facing widespread and targeted disruption in signals, carried out by the Handala team,” according to a statement cited by Iran’s Fars News Agency, News.Az reports.

“Today marks the beginning of the end. Handala invites you to witness the most devastating cyberattacks against the enemy’s military and vital infrastructure, and this is only the first warning,” the group added.

It warned “every country that has rolled out the red carpet for terrorists”, adding that “their turn will come as well” and that “no territory is too far away, no server is secure, and no network is beyond reach.”

“Wait and see; perhaps even now a shadow is breathing inside your systems, and the countdown has already begun,” it said.

In another part of the message, the group said that those who back Israel will pay the price for their “betrayal”, not only at their military bases but also in their everyday economies and security.

News.Az