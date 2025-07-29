6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts off Indonesia's Aceh, no potential for tsunami

An earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked off Indonesia's western Aceh province earlier Tuesday without prompting large waves, the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said, News.az reports.

The tremors occurred at 01:41 a.m. Jakarta time Tuesday (1841 GMT Monday) with the epicenter located 247 km northwest of Sabang town in Aceh province and at a depth of 15 km beneath the seabed.

No tsunami warning was issued as the tremors were not expected to trigger large waves.

The strength of the tremors was measured at II to III MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh and Aceh Besar Regency.

