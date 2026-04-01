Stellantis recalls 700,000 vehicles globally over fire hazard risk

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Stellantis is set to recall up to around 700,000 vehicles worldwide due to a fire risk affecting multiple models across its global lineup, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

The recall includes cars from several of the group’s major brands, including Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat, and Jeep, as well as Alfa Romeo and Lancia, according to the company and Germany’s KBA regulator, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities said the affected vehicles, produced between mid-2023 and early 2026, may have a defect that allows water to enter the engine compartment, potentially leading to a fire hazard.

The recall was triggered after the German regulator issued notices on Tuesday identifying the safety issue across multiple models.

Stellantis said customer safety is “at the core of its values” and confirmed that a free repair service will be provided, taking around 30 minutes per vehicle.

The company did not report any injuries or incidents linked to the defect at this stage.

News.Az