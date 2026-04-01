India's Wipro appoints Nagendra Bandaru as AI head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian IT services firm Wipro has appointed insider Nagendra Bandaru as the chief executive officer of its artificial intelligence segment, as the company accelerates its push into AI-driven services.

The announcement comes as global technology firms increasingly restructure operations to capture rising demand for AI solutions across industries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bandaru, a long-time executive within Wipro, will now lead the company’s AI-focused business unit, overseeing strategy, product development, and expansion efforts in the fast-growing sector.

News.Az