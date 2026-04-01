Japan, France join forces on critical minerals road map

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday agreed to develop a road map for critical minerals supply, aiming to deepen cooperation in the sector amid China’s dominance of global rare earths.

The two leaders also affirmed that Japan and France will maintain close communication to support efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and establish a high-level dialogue on artificial intelligence, Takaichi said during a joint press appearance in Tokyo, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Both leaders expressed “serious concerns” over controls on critical mineral exports, an apparent reference to China’s tighter export regulations, widely viewed as the country’s use of economic levers to exert pressure.

Calling France a “special partner sharing values and principles,” Takaichi said, “Amid an increasingly severe international security environment, cooperation with like-minded countries has never been more important for the peace and prosperity of our nations and the region.”

Rare earths are vital for producing high-tech goods such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, and advanced weaponry. The proposed Japan-France rare earth road map aims to reduce their heavy dependence on China, which mines roughly 70 percent of the world’s supply and refines about 90 percent.

In addition to minerals cooperation, Japan and France will strengthen collaboration in nuclear power, including developing fast reactors, and work together to ensure the success of this year’s Group of Seven summit, Takaichi noted. Macron’s visit precedes his role as chair of the summit in Evian, eastern France, in June.

Tokyo and Paris have also bolstered security ties in recent years, signing agreements that simplify the sharing of food, fuel, and ammunition between their forces, along with deals on defense equipment and technology transfers. France has strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region due to its overseas territories, while Japan faces heightened Chinese military activity in the East China Sea and surrounding waters.

Macron’s visit marks his first trip to Japan solely for a bilateral summit since taking office in 2017 and his fourth overall. During the final day of his three-day visit, he is scheduled to meet Emperor Naruhito before traveling to South Korea.

News.Az