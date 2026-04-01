Car catches fire in Baku tunnel

Footage of the incident quickly circulated online, showing the vehicle engulfed in flames inside one of the capital’s main tunnels, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan confirmed the incident, saying its “112” emergency hotline received a report of a fire inside a vehicle.

Firefighting units from the State Fire Protection Service were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Authorities said the blaze occurred in a Mazda vehicle and was extinguished in a short time, preventing it from spreading to surrounding areas. No additional damage to nearby infrastructure was reported in the initial statement.