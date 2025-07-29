6.6 magnitude earthquake hits south of Fiji Islands
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit south of the Fiji Islands at 17:53 GMT on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.
The epicenter was located at a depth of 575 kilometers (357 miles), at coordinates 23.34 degrees south latitude and 178.88 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
It came following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 584.6 km (nearly 230 mi) south of the Fiji Islands at 1746GMT.
No tsunami warning was issued, and no deaths or structural damage have been reported so far.