6.6 magnitude earthquake hits south of Fiji Islands

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit south of the Fiji Islands at 17:53 GMT on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 575 kilometers (357 miles), at coordinates 23.34 degrees south latitude and 178.88 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It came following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 584.6 km (nearly 230 mi) south of the Fiji Islands at 1746GMT.

No tsunami warning was issued, and no deaths or structural damage have been reported so far.

News.Az