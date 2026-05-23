6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Hawaii island

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A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the South Kona region on Hawaii Island late in the evening of May 22, causing noticeable shaking across parts of the island, although no tsunami was expected or generated, News.Az reports, citing Hawaii News Now.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 9:46 p.m. and was initially recorded as magnitude 5.9 before being revised upward to 6.0.

The epicenter was located about 3.7 miles east-southeast of the Honaunau-Napoopoo area, on the western flank of Mauna Loa, at a depth of approximately 14 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami, easing concerns for coastal areas across Hawaii.

A second, smaller earthquake measuring magnitude 3.2 occurred roughly six minutes after the main quake, located slightly northwest of the initial epicenter and at a depth of about 13 miles.

The tremor was widely felt in surrounding areas, with residents across Hawaii Island reporting noticeable shaking following the initial quake.

According to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the earthquakes were not directly related to volcanic activity.

“The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of the earthquake suggest that it was caused by stress due to bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain,” HVO said in a statement.

The USGS also said there have been several more aftershocks, but smaller than magnitude 3. More aftershocks will be possible in the coming days but are unlikely to be large enough to be felt or cause damage.

News.Az