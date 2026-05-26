Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Chile - VIDEO

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A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile's Antofagasta region on Monday afternoon, rattling local communities but leaving no initial reports of casualties or major structural damage.

The tremor occurred at 5:52 p.m. local time. Seismologists pinned the epicenter of the quake just 12 kilometers (7.45 miles) south of the city of Calama. Shortly after the ground shook, Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service evaluated the seismic data and confirmed that the event did not meet the necessary conditions to trigger a tsunami warning along the country's extensive coastline, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Chile is one of the most seismically active nations on the planet due to its geographic position along the Pacific Ring of Fire. The country's frequent tremors are primarily driven by the continuous subduction and collision of the Nazca tectonic plate beneath the South American plate.

A History of Massive Quakes: Since 1570, Chile has endured roughly 100 major earthquakes, including nearly 30 that exceeded a magnitude of 8.0. On average, a mega-quake of magnitude 8.0 or higher strikes the country once every ten years.

The nation's volatile seismic history includes some of the most destructive events ever recorded by modern science:

The 1960 Valdivia Earthquake: Registering a staggering 9.5 magnitude, this remains the largest earthquake ever recorded in human history. It triggered a devastating 10-meter tsunami that flattened southern Chile's coast and raced across the Pacific to strike Japan, killing over 2,000 people.

The 2010 "27F" Earthquake: A massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake caught the nation by surprise in the middle of the night on February 27, 2010. The subsequent tsunami battered the Maule and Biobio regions, claiming more than 500 lives.

The 1939 Chillan Earthquake: Standing as the deadliest natural disaster in Chile's history, this 8.3-magnitude quake completely leveled the city of Chillan, collapsing all basic infrastructure and killing an estimated 24,000 to 30,000 people.

Fortunately, local emergency management authorities report that Monday's 6.8-magnitude event did not mirror the devastation of its historic predecessors, though emergency teams remain on alert to inspect critical infrastructure in the Antofagasta region.

News.Az