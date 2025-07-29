Yandex metrika counter

7 injured after small plane crashes into car in Florida neighborhood -VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
7 injured after small plane crashes into car in Florida neighborhood -VIDEO
A small single engine plane crashed, July, 28, 2025, in Lake Worth, Fla. WPBF

A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Lake Worth, Florida, on Monday, injuring seven people — including four children — when it struck a car and went down in a neighborhood park, officials said.

The Orlican M8 Eagle, a single-engine aircraft, reportedly clipped a tree and skimmed the top of a car before crashing into a park around 4:45 p.m., according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

There were two people aboard the aircraft, both of whom were classified as Trauma Alert patients and transported to Palm Beach County Trauma Center.

The five occupants of the car — one adult and four children — were also taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Fortunately, none of the injuries were immediately reported as life-threatening.

Officials said there was no fire and no large fuel leak following the crash, though the aircraft sustained “extreme damage” to its nose. The vehicle it hit had minor roof damage.

The plane went down just moments after takeoff, according to flight data from FlightRadar24.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the crash. Initial findings suggest the plane encountered trouble shortly after leaving the ground.

This incident comes just weeks after another fatal small plane crash in nearby Boca Raton, raising concerns about light aircraft safety in the region.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      