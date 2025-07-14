7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands Region

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 rocked the Tanimbar Islands Region of Indonesia early Monday morning, according to the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.

The quake hit at 0549 GMT, with its epicenter located at a depth of 10.0 km, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The coordinates were initially recorded at 6.35°S latitude and 131.35°E longitude.

Authorities have not yet reported significant damage or casualties, and investigations are ongoing.

