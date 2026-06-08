Azerbaijan provides rehabilitation services to Ukrainian children under social program

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Another 30 children brought to Azerbaijan from Ukraine have been provided with rehabilitation services under a program implemented by the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, according to the Ministry.

The children first underwent examinations at the Gabala Children’s Rehabilitation Center of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency, where individual rehabilitation plans were prepared for each participant, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Officials said the program includes individual consultations, group therapy sessions, yoga and dance therapy aimed at stabilizing emotional health and supporting social integration. The children are also receiving therapeutic massage, pool and bath treatments, art therapy and other rehabilitation services.

Within the framework of a 10-day social rehabilitation program, excursions to historical sites and museums, board games, competitions and other leisure activities are also planned for the children.

News.Az