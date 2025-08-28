8 coins to pump as Solana (SOL) hits $200

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Solana (SOL) climbs above the $200 threshold for the first time this year, whale accumulation has once again become the key theme across the market. While institutional flows into Solana and Ethereum (ETH) are obvious from on chain metrics, the spotlight is now shifting toward a basket of emerging tokens where capital from “smart money” appears to be flowing. What sets this moment apart is that these moves are happening not only in blue chips like SOL and ETH but also in under-the-radar projects such as Little Pepe (LILPEPE), SEI, Cronos (CRO), BONK, Dogwifhat (WIF), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Floki (FLOKI), and Notcoin (NOT). Together, these assets are painting a picture of whale conviction that blends stability with explosive upside potential.

Solana Whales Are Driving Momentum As The $200 Breakout Validates The Trend.

Solana (SOL) return above $200 is more than just a technical milestone, it reflects a broad return of confidence from large holders. Whale wallets have been observed moving tens of thousands of SOL off exchanges, signaling accumulation rather than distribution. This is occurring alongside renewed inflows into Solana based DeFi, where transaction volume and liquidity pools have reached multi month highs. Analysts believe that with SOL sustaining above the $200 mark, the next area of interest lies around $240, making Solana one of the most obvious altcoin leaders in this cycle. However, what makes the story even more compelling is the synchronized whale activity spreading across the rest of the market.

Ethereum is Preparing For A Breakout As Whale Accumulation Intensifies.

Ethereum, trading at $4,564, has seen some of the strongest whale rotation in months. More than $1.2 billion worth of ETH has been moved into wallets known for long term accumulation, a clear sign of conviction ahead of expected ETF approvals. The return of whale activity suggests that larger players are positioning themselves not only for ETH appreciation but also for capital rotation into tokens built on or adjacent to its network. That rotation includes meme-oriented infrastructure like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is designed as a Layer 2 solution on Ethereum.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is Gaining Traction As Whales Treat it Like The Next Dogecoin.

Among all the smaller tokens catching attention, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as a standout. Priced at just $0.0021 in stage 12 of its presale, it has already raised over $23 million and sold more than 14.5 billion tokens. The project is not simply a meme coin but a Layer 2 blockchain for meme tokens on Ethereum, designed with low fees, sniper bot protections, and a Meme Launchpad to encourage new token launches within its ecosystem. Whales are reportedly moving into LILPEPE because it carries elements of both cultural virality and infrastructure utility. With a CertiK audit, a CoinMarketCap listing, and two top tier exchange debuts confirmed, LILPEPE has the type of credibility that sets it apart from most presale projects. Projections from market watchers suggest that if the token reaches a $300 million market cap, its price could rise to around $0.75, implying speculative gains in the region of 54x from today’s levels.

SEI is Showing Signs of Becoming The Trading-Focused Layer-1 Whales Are Betting on

Whale wallets are also targeting SEI (SEI), a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for trading. At its current price of $0.36 with a market cap of around $2 billion, SEI remains relatively small compared to other Layer 1s, which explains why whales are quietly building positions. Predictions suggest SEI could reach $1, representing gains of more than 175% from its current level. The attraction here is not just price speculation but the idea that SEI could become the backbone of trading infrastructure in the same way Solana has become the backbone of NFTs and memecoins.

Cronos (CRO) is Reaping The Benefits of Mainstream Exposure.

The token powering Crypto.com’s ecosystem, Cronos (CRO), has also been flagged by whale tracking data as a consistent accumulation target. Priced at $0.12 with a market capitalization of around $3.9 billion, CRO has room for growth if Crypto.com continues to expand its global reach. With retail visibility through sports sponsorships and its exchange user base, CRO enjoys a steady inflow of new participants who often adopt the token as their first exposure to DeFi. Analysts speculate that CRO could realistically reach $1, which would mark a 733% gain from current prices. Whales accumulating now appear to be positioning for that exact scenario, betting on mainstream adoption to continue fueling utility-driven demand.

BONK is keeping pace with Solana’s rise and attracting speculative inflows

Every Solana rally seems to breathe new life into BONK, the network’s flagship meme coin. Trading around $0.000033 with a market capitalization near $2.6 billion, BONK benefits directly from Solana’s throughput and meme driven culture. Speculative models suggest BONK could reach $0.000364, which would mean an extraordinary 1000% gain from current levels. The fact that whales are continuing to buy BONK despite its recent run shows belief in its ability to mirror Dogecoin’s trajectory within the Solana ecosystem.

Dogwifhat (WIF) whales are doubling down as meme narratives remain sticky.

Another Solana based meme token attracting whales is Dogwifhat (WIF). With its quirky branding and low per token price, WIF has become a cultural meme within crypto circles. Market data shows large wallets accumulating WIF around recent dips, with expectations that a rally could deliver 500% to 800% gains depending on Solana’s strength. Although WIF does not have the same level of infrastructure narrative as LILPEPE, its cultural stickiness and positioning within the Solana meme space make it attractive to whales looking for exposure to the next speculative mania.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Are Proving That Brand Crossover Translates Into Token Demand.

Initially an NFT collection that expanded into retail toys and global merchandise partnerships, Pudgy Penguins have leveraged cultural recognition into token traction. At $0.031 with a market cap around $1.9 billion, PENGU still carries upside potential. Projections suggest it could climb toward $0.49, which would be a 1500% increase from current levels. Whales appear to be betting on the project’s ability to continue expanding brand reach, translating culture into on-chain speculation.

FLOKI is Benefiting From its Hybrid of Meme Culture And Utility.

Whales are also paying attention to Floki (FLOKI), a project that has evolved beyond its meme coin origins to incorporate utility through metaverse products, education platforms, and tokenized assets. With FLOKI trading below $0.0001, whales are betting that its hybrid approach could pay off in the coming bull market. If FLOKI’s roadmap continues to build traction, gains in the 300% range are projected by analysts.

Notcoin (NOT) is Drawing Whale Interest As A High-Risk, High-Reward Meme Experiment.

Finally, Notcoin (NOT) is turning heads among speculative whales who thrive on volatility. With a price under a cent and a narrative driven entirely by viral energy, NOT represents the kind of high-risk play whales often sprinkle into their portfolios. The potential upside is enormous if it catches retail mania, with gains in excess of 10x being floated, though the volatility risk remains equally high.

Conclusion

The story unfolding across the crypto market is clear. Whales are doubling down on Solana and Ethereum as foundational assets while simultaneously spreading capital into projects with explosive upside potential. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as perhaps the most compelling, blending meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, a CertiK audit, CoinMarketCap listing, upcoming exchange debuts, and a viral $777K giveaway that has captured retail attention. Alongside LILPEPE, tokens like SEI, CRO, BONK, WIF, PENGU, FLOKI, and NOT represent the asymmetric side of whale portfolios. As Solana trades above $200 and Ethereum builds momentum, the smart money is showing its hand: blue chips for stability, newcomers for growth, and a diversified mix of both to capture the full breadth of the 2025 bull run. For everyday investors, following those whale footprints may be the clearest signal yet of where the next wave of gains will come from.

