89 United Nations staff members killed since war began, UN chief says

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said 89 staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began a month ago, News.az reports citing CNN.

More UN aid workers "have been killed in recent weeks than in any comparable period in the history of our organization," he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Monday night.

"I join in the mourning of 89 of our @UNRWA colleagues who have been killed in Gaza – many of them with members of their family," he added.

UNRWA also said on Tuesday that at least 26 members had been injured.

"We are beyond devastated. Our colleagues will be greatly missed, and they will n

