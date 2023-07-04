News.az
Tag:
Secretary-general
Tag:
Secretary-general
UN chief appoints expanded youth climate advisory group
12 Aug 2025-23:34
UN development arm plans for $1.3bln in help for Syria, top official says
19 Apr 2025-20:21
UN Secretary-General releases statement on COP29
24 Nov 2024-01:44
Mutually beneficial partnership has been established between Azerbaijan and NATO- Javier Colomina
04 May 2024-15:41
UN chief applauds Türkiye's Global Zero Waste Initiative, calls for end to waste cycle
28 Mar 2024-15:17
UN Secretary-General congratulates Azerbaijani President
15 Feb 2024-17:51
89 United Nations staff members killed since war began, UN chief says
07 Nov 2023-20:37
NATO chief welcomes Turkish president’s signing of Sweden's NATO accession protocol
24 Oct 2023-15:04
UN urges Armenia to respect territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - SecGen spokesperson
12 Sep 2023-20:14
Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC Secretary-General
04 Jul 2023-17:11
