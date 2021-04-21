9 injured as blast hits hotel in SW Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine people were injured when a blast hit the parking area of Serena hotel in Quetta at Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province Wednesday night, security official sources told Xinhua.

It was a loud blast that was heard many miles away. The parking area is inside the premises of the high-class hotel, intelligence sources from the provincial capital told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

"Right now the nature of the blast is not determined, nine people have been shifted to Civil Hospital, others are being brought in, and fatalities are also feared. There is chaos in the area and police and rescue teams are rushing to the site," the sources added.

Fire erupted in several vehicles following the blast and the window glass of the hotel and nearby buildings also broke due to the impact of the explosion.

(c) Xinhua

News.Az

