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A huge fire broke out at Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery - VIDEO

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A huge fire broke out at Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery - VIDEO
Photo: Reuters

A fire broke out at a petroleum coke storage facility at Pemex’s Dos Bocas refinery in Tabasco, prompting a rapid emergency response and raising questions about the cause of the incident.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Emergency crews were quickly dispatched to the refinery after the blaze was detected at the warehouse site. Officials said resources were deployed to prevent the fire from spreading and to stabilize the situation.

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The Dos Bocas refinery is one of Mexico’s key energy infrastructure projects, making any incident there closely watched.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Pemex said it is continuing to monitor conditions and assess any potential risks linked to the incident.

So far, authorities have not indicated whether operations at the refinery were disrupted.

Despite the scale of the facility, officials emphasized that no injuries have been confirmed, suggesting that safety protocols and emergency procedures may have helped prevent casualties.


News.Az 

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