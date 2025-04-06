A mechanism will be established for inter-parliamentary cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia

A trilateral cooperation mechanism will be established between the parliaments of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

As News.Az informs with reference to Anadolu, the agreement was made during a meeting between Numan Kurtulmuş, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT), and Shalva Papuashvili, his Georgian counterpart, in Tashkent.

Kurtulmuş emphasized the need to take steps in this direction and also expressed Türkiye's readiness to host an event on this matter.

The Turkish speaker also noted that eliminating problems threatening Georgia's territorial integrity would contribute to regional stability and expressed support.

The Chairman of GNAT stated that Türkiye is interested in continuing inter-parliamentary cooperation and using all diplomatic opportunities to expand these ties.

News.Az