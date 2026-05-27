Iran's Tabriz airport to reopen after war-related disruption

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Tabriz International Airport in northwestern Iran is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the country’s Civil Aviation Organization, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“Tabriz Airport, which was attacked during the recent war, has now been restored to activity by Iranian specialists and will reopen on Wednesday,” Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting quoted the official as saying.

The airport will join other terminals that have resumed operations after disruptions caused by the conflict involving the U.S. and Israel.

Earlier this week, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, also citing the Civil Aviation Organization, reported that the number of reopened airports across the country had risen to 20.

Regional tensions escalated after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran later responded with attacks targeting Israel, US allies in the Gulf region and by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire came into effect on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan and was later extended indefinitely by U.S. President Donald Trump.

News.Az