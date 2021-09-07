News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
6.4°C
43.5°F
Feelslike:
1.8°C
1.8°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Sport
Tag:
Sport
8 most watched sporting events in the world that truly stop the planet
23 Feb 2026-15:48
Azerbaijan wins gold at Miroslav Petrovic International Boxing Tournament
11 Jun 2025-19:00
Azerbaijan Boxing Federation becomes member of World Boxing
22 May 2025-18:28
Azerbaijan Badminton Federation receives international award
05 May 2025-19:46
Azerbaijani President: Success of our outstanding athletes should be an example for all young athletes
09 Jan 2023-10:59
Azerbaijan names new deputy ministers of Youth and Sports
29 Nov 2021-15:37
Azerbaijani gymnast bags gold at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions
25 Nov 2021-20:31
Azerbaijani gymnasts grabs silver at European Age Group Competitions in Italy
27 Sep 2021-19:11
Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss prospects for co-op in culture and sports
23 Sep 2021-19:11
Azerbaijan appoints new minister of youth and sports
07 Sep 2021-13:55
Latest News
Pentagon: “Everything on table” as US urges Iran deal
Alperen Sengun stuns Jazz with reverse dunk -
VIDEO
Gold retreats after rally fueled by Mideast tensions
Air India sees 14-month high in technical incidents
Helicopter crashes in Iran's Isfahan -
VIDEO
Drone strike in Zaporizhzhia injures five, damages homes
Azerbaijan grants amnesty to over 18,000 people
Griezmann in talks over potential move to Orlando City
Iran, Azerbaijan sign wide-ranging cooperation pact
Seven dead in India air ambulance crash -
VIDEO
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31