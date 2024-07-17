Abbas Abbasov condemns New Caledonia arrests

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group has expressed serious concern over recent events in New Caledonia. As reported by News.Az correspondent, the group's executive director, Abbas Abbasov, made important statements regarding these events.

Abbasov stated that during the recent unrest in New Caledonia, French police illegally arrested members of independence movements. According to him, the detainees were treated as terrorists and secretly transported to Paris, where they were subjected to various forms of torture. Among the detainees were children and women.The Baku Initiative Group has declared its support for the families of political prisoners and the lawyers defending them. Abbasov noted that the families of some of these political prisoners participated in today's event.Additionally, the Baku Initiative Group announced scholarships for young people living in French colonies to study at higher education institutions in Azerbaijan. Starting this year, young people from these territories will be able to benefit from these scholarships.

News.Az