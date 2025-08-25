Yandex metrika counter

AbbVie to acquire Gilgamesh Pharma’s depression drug for up to $1.2 billion

AbbVie to acquire Gilgamesh Pharma’s depression drug for up to $1.2 billion
AbbVie Inc. announced Monday that it will acquire Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ treatment for major depressive disorder in a deal valued at up to $1.2 billion.

The acquisition aims to strengthen AbbVie’s portfolio in neurological treatments, following setbacks with its experimental schizophrenia drug acquired through an $8.7 billion purchase of Cerevel Therapeutics, which failed in two mid-stage trials last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Since 2023, AbbVie has spent over $20 billion on acquisitions as its flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, lost patent protection, prompting the company to expand its pipeline through strategic buys.

 


