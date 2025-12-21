About 130,000 customers in California were left without power

About 130,000 consumers in the US state of California were left without power.

This was confirmed on December 21 by data from the monitoring service PowerOutage, News.Az reports.

It is specified that the largest number of outages was recorded in San Francisco, where approximately 124,500 customers were left without power.

According to Mayor Daniel Laurie, the incident knocked out traffic lights and public transportation. He reported that crews have already begun restoring power.

"We will be increasing officer presence at intersections and corridors to ensure the safety of those still on the road," Laurie wrote on X's social media account.

