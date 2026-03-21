Russia hits Zaporizhzhia, 47,000 left without power

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Russian forces struck critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, leaving more than 47,000 residents without electricity, according to regional officials.

The attack occurred around 4:10 PM, with reports of drone strikes, explosions, and air defense activity across the city. Smoke was seen rising in one district after the strikes, News.Az reports, citing Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Ivan Fedorov said the attack damaged key infrastructure and nearby buildings, with windows shattered by the blast wave.

“Some districts may experience power outages,” Fedorov said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

Energy workers have already restored electricity to some areas, while repair efforts continue to reconnect households and industrial facilities.

The latest attack follows a series of recent strikes on the region. On March 19, Russian forces targeted energy facilities, cutting power to over 38,000 consumers. Earlier, on March 17, an attack damaged infrastructure near a Nova Poshta terminal.

The continued targeting of energy infrastructure highlights ongoing pressure on Ukraine’s power grid as the conflict persists.

News.Az