Bonfire explosion in Azerbaijan injures over 10 children - VIDEO

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More than 10 children were injured after a bonfire exploded in the city of Sumgayit.

The incident occurred when a flammable substance was thrown into the fire, triggering a sudden explosion, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Emergency services quickly responded, and all injured children were taken to hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the victims are currently under medical supervision, and their condition is being closely monitored.

News.Az