Explosions hit Baghdad, US base reportedly targeted

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Explosions have been reported across Baghdad, according to journalists on the ground, raising concerns about a possible escalation in the region.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency, citing Iraqi sources, reported that one of the blasts targeted a United States military base located at Baghdad International Airport. The extent of the damage and any potential casualties remain unclear at this stage, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

There has been no immediate official confirmation from US or Iraqi authorities. The situation is still developing, with further details expected as investigations continue.

News.Az