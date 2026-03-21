G7 backs Hormuz security amid rising tensions

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Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven have pledged to take action to safeguard global energy supplies, stressing the need to protect key maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

In a joint statement released on Saturday, the ministers said they are prepared to take “necessary measures” to ensure the stability of energy flows amid rising tensions in the region, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The statement also expressed support for regional partners facing what it described as “unjustifiable attacks” by Iran and its allies.

The G7 — which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with the European Union’s top diplomat — strongly condemned attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure, particularly energy facilities.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the regime’s reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure,” the ministers said.

The developments come amid growing concerns that instability in the region could disrupt one of the world’s most vital oil transit routes, potentially impacting global markets.

News.Az