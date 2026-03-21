Former FBI chief Robert Mueller dies at 81

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Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who led the high-profile investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, has died at the age of 81, according to a report.

MS Now, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that Mueller passed away on Friday. No official statement has yet been released by US authorities or his representatives, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Mueller, who served as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2001 to 2013, later took on the role of Special Counsel. In that position, he oversaw a major investigation into alleged links between Russia and the 2016 election campaign of President Donald Trump.

The investigation became one of the most closely watched political inquiries in modern US history, drawing global attention and shaping political discourse for years.

Further details regarding the circumstances of his death have not yet been made public.

News.Az