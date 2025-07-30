Yandex metrika counter

About 50 soldiers were killed in a militant attack on a base in Burkina Faso

About 50 soldiers were killed in an attack by armed militants on an army base in northern Burkina Faso, News.Az reports citing the Associated Press news agency.

"As a result of an attack by an armed group on a military base in northern Burkina Faso, about fifty soldiers were killed," the report says.

As noted, the jihadist group Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam Wal Muslimin (JNIM, linked to Al-Qaeda, a terrorist group banned in Russia) is suspected of carrying out an attack on a military base in the Bulsa commune. According to the agency's sources, about 100 militants participated in the attack, they looted and burned the base.


