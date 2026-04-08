Abu Dhabi to fine schools over remote learning failures
Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge has introduced a new three-tier penalty system for private schools delivering distance learning, aiming to improve teaching quality, student safety, and accountability across the emirate.
The updated framework sets clear consequences for violations, ranging from warnings and fines to licence reviews for serious or repeated breaches, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.
Level 1: Minor violations and quick fixes
The first tier focuses on administrative issues that do not directly impact students. These include:
- Missing attendance records
- Delays in submitting lesson plans
- Failure to follow approved timetables for the first time
In such cases, schools will receive a written notice and must correct the issue within 48 hours. The violation will also be logged in the school’s compliance record.
Level 2: Repeated or impactful failures
The second tier applies when schools fail to comply after an initial warning or when violations begin to affect students’ learning experience or wellbeing.
Examples include:
- Lack of live interaction during lessons
- Failure to monitor student wellbeing
- Ignoring documentation requirements after warnings
- Verified complaints from parents
Penalties at this stage include a formal warning, fines, a mandatory meeting with school leadership, and follow-up inspections within 10 school days.
Level 3: Serious breaches and strict action
The most severe tier targets critical violations that threaten student safety or educational standards.
These include:
- Continued non-compliance after formal warnings
- Falsification of records
- Safety incidents caused by negligence
- No live teaching for three or more consecutive days without approval
Sanctions may involve licence reviews, maximum fines, and direct oversight of the school’s distance learning operations. Authorities may also publicly disclose the school’s compliance status.
According to Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the new system is designed to ensure that online learning meets high standards of quality while safeguarding student wellbeing.
The move reflects a broader push in Abu Dhabi to strengthen regulation in the private education sector and maintain consistency in digital learning environments.
By Aysel Mammadzada