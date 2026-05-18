China and Russia deepen cooperation in healthcare across medicine, research and education

China and Russia deepen cooperation in healthcare across medicine, research and education

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China and Russia are expanding their cooperation in healthcare, with joint efforts producing practical results across areas such as cancer treatment, infectious diseases, medical devices, education and traditional medicine, according to reports.

The collaboration includes major medical institutions working together on research projects, training programmes and clinical exchanges aimed at improving treatment standards and sharing expertise between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Global Times.

One key example is the partnership between Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital and leading Russian medical centres, including the Petrov National Medical Research Center of Oncology and Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University. The institutions have cooperated on breast cancer surgery techniques and bone metastasis research, contributing to international medical projects and publications.

The cooperation also includes annual academic meetings, such as the Sino-Russian Symposium on Infectious Diseases, where experts discuss influenza, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and disease modelling. These exchanges have been organised regularly since 2018 by health institutions from both countries.

In addition, China and Russia are strengthening ties in the medical device sector through cooperation platforms in Beijing and Shanghai, focusing on research, certification and market access. The two sides are also expanding educational links through a network of around 140 medical universities, supporting joint training, research and professional exchanges.

Officials and institutions involved in the cooperation say the growing partnership is aimed at building long-term systems for shared medical development and improving healthcare standards across both countries.

News.Az